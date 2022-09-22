Lulo Cafe’ pens cryptic message following cyberbullying

Seasoned South African DJ Lulo Cafe’ posted a cryptic message after murder accused and blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of him naked.

The video, shot by someone else, shows the DJ drying off his naked body seemingly unaware that he was being recorded. Lulo deactivated his social media accounts shortly after the video went viral on the socials.

On Wednesday, he posted a message expressing how devastated he was by what had happened the day before. “I’m crushed and have no fight left in me, I’m sorry,” he wrote.

He added that he was fine and was only apologising to those he had let down. He also stated that he would be taking some time out.

A number of celebrities have taken their lives due to cyberbullied on social media. This year alone, acclaimed actor and gender-based violence activist Patrick Shai, as well as rapper and businessman Riky Rick, died by suicide as a result of pressure and alleged cyberbullying on social media.

Riky had also shared a cryptic message before his death.

