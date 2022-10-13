Lungi Naidoo says ‘I do’ to her best friend

South African singer, Lungi Naidoo is officially off the market after getting married to her partner, Karl Anderson.

The couple, who are together for two years, were engaged at the Gondwana Game Reserve in the Western Cape.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Naidoo shared that she got married five days ago.

“Our forever began two and a half years ago, here’s to many more my love,” she wrote.

