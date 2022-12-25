L’vovo Derrango hospitalized after suffering minor stroke

Award-winning music artist Thokozani Siphamandla Ndlovu popularly known as L’vovo Derrango has been hospitalized after he suffered a minor stroke.

Durban-based record label Derrango Records issued a statement saying the artist had suffered a minor stroke during his performance in Indwedwe on Friday.

“He is admitted at the hospital for medical attention and he is responding very well. We kindly ask that you keep him in your prayers and we’re confident that he will come out of this difficult situation, even more, stronger,” reads the statement.

Earlier this year L’vovo was involved in a head-on collision in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, he injured his hip, and was learning to walk on his own months after the accident.

