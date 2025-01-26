Maake kaNcube blamed for selling luxury car without wife’s consent

Legendary television actor Sello Maake kaNcube has sold the luxury vehicle that formed part of the estate he is supposed to divide with estranged wife Pearl Mbewe.

The controversial thespian has also informed Mbewe that she will not receive a dime from the R1.25 million that they were supposed to have received from his ex-girlfriend, KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman Thandi Ngcobo.

He also instructed her to resign from their two companies, namely Tap Roots Projects and Sello Maake KaNcube Holdings, and threatened to remove her if she did not comply with his demand.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content