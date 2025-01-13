Maake kaNcube in scuffle with Pearl over her belongings

Controversial actor Sello Maake kaNcube and estranged wife Pearl Mbewe were involved in another ugly spat when the thespian allegedly refused to hand over her panties, shoes and dresses.

Sunday World understands that Mbewe had to put up a fight to get her furniture and clothes from the actor’s Dube home in Soweto on Wednesday.

Mbewe and Maake kaNcube had converted some of the rooms in the house into offices to work on their projects.

Sunday World understands that Mbewe told her estranged hubby that she wanted to come and collect her belongings since their marriage had reached breaking point, as they were no longer on the same level of understanding and that their love had fizzled out.

However, it is understood that Maake kaNcube ignored Mbewe’s calls and kept on telling her that he was not home whenever she called.

Insiders close to the situation claimed that there was a point where the former Generations and Champions actor had told Mbewe that she was not going to get her stuff and allegedly wanted to take ownership of -assets which do not belong to him.

Another source revealed that Mbewe has realised that she was not going to win the war with the actor if she did not stand up to deal with the situation at hand, she would end up not getting her assets, she decided to rope in her siblings and friends who descended to the house of Maake kaNcube like eagles.

The source said Maake kaNcube put on a dramatic performance. “Pearl had no choice but to get assistance to get her assets from the resisting Sello, who kept giving her the runaround.

“She decided to get her siblings and friends to get to Sello’s house…”

Another eyewitness said that she was in her yard when the standoff ensued.

“When I heard him screaming, I knew that Sello was at it again. Whenever he starts screaming, I know that things are messed up.

“I saw a bakkie by his driveway, and furniture was being loaded [into the vehicle]. At that time, he was spitting out expletives and telling those guys who were loading stuff on the bakkie if they knew who he was. It was a dramatic scene,” said a neighbour.

Sunday World understands that Maake kaNcube refused to hand overs some of Mbewe’s clothes and it is alleged that he claimed to still be in love with her, however, it is said that the PR guru told him to go fly a kite.

Mbewe said: “I hope that my estranged husband comes to his senses and handover all my clothes and items without forcing me to involve law enforcement agencies.”

Maake kaNcube had not responded to questions sent to him at the time of going to print.

