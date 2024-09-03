Mac G pens a book on his ups and downs journey in podcasting

Popular controversial podcaster Magyver “Mac G” Mukwevho has announced that he will be releasing a book about his journey in podcasting.

The book, titled Uncancelable: The rise of Mac G, is said to have been written to celebrate the great milestone of Podcast and Chill.

It will also showcase Mac G’s journey. Its content will give upcoming podcasters a clear understanding of the Podcast and Chill network and its founder.

Set to be launched in October

Taking to social media on Monday, Mac G shared the exciting news of how he has finally written a book. It will be launched in October (next month).

“As much as I was a little hesitant about this, I am extremely excited to share this journey with all of you. And I hope you will enjoy it,” he wrote.

Podcast and Chill with MacG began as a modest venture. It had a simple set-up where they recorded episodes using an iPad.

In 2018, MacG launched the podcast series called Podcast and Chill on YouTube after being fired at 947. The podcast features candid and controversial conversations with various guests from the entertainment industry.

It has gained a huge following and popularity among fans and listeners. It has also received several awards and nominations. These include the Podcaster of the Year Award 2023 at the DStv Content Creators Awards.

Exceptional content

To date, the podcast boasts a team of over 20 dedicated professionals. This is a testament to their growth and the high value they place on producing exceptional content.

The podcast’s rise to fame hit a significant milestone when it became one of the official media partners for the BET Awards. The event is one of the most prestigious music award shows globally.

