Makhadzi addresses reports of her failure to perform in Limpopo

Open Mic was served with a R159 000 letter of demand after Makhadzi failed to perform at a gig in Limpopo.

In a series of videos on Instagram, Makhadzi said she does not handle her bookings, noting that people should stop DMing (direct messaging) and tagging her and accusing her of not wanting to pay back the money.

“I get hurt because I work very hard for my money, so don’t come on my post and say I’m enjoying people’s money,” she wrote.

Makhadzi shared that she has decided to explain to her fans because someone wanted to book her, but later cancelled due to reports of her failure to perform in Limpopo.

“All of a sudden there is a show I was supposed to be at that I didn’t even know about, and I am dragged. Reporters should also verify and understand these documents they’re sent … I understand it will make news with the name Makhadzi, but I do not swindle people’s money,” she wrote.

