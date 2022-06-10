Makhadzi surprised with 13 plaques during radio interview

Limpopo-born singer Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, known by her stage name Makhadzi, has bagged 13 plaques, which were revealed to her while being interviewed on Metro FM on Thursday afternoon.

Makhadzi shared that four of her songs have reached platinum status, while some received double-platinum. Her album African Queen has also reached gold less than a year after its release.

“I am in tears right now. All thanks to my fans for always making sure [that] everything I touch turns to platinum,” she wrote.

Also Read: Sky’s the limit as Makhadzi ventures into SA’s beauty market

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author