Makhadzi surprised with 13 plaques during radio interview

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Makhadzi & Tbo Touch Instagram

Limpopo-born singer Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, known by her stage name Makhadzi, has bagged 13 plaques, which were revealed to her while being interviewed on Metro FM on Thursday afternoon.

Makhadzi shared that four of her songs have reached platinum status, while some received double-platinum. Her album African Queen has also reached gold less than a year after its release.

“I am in tears right now. All thanks to my fans for always making sure [that] everything I touch turns to platinum,” she wrote.

