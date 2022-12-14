E-edition
Subscribe
Celebrity News

Mamelodi Sundowns coach ‘sexy’ pics cause a stir

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Rhulani Mokwena /Twitter

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has caused a stir on social media after sexy photos from his photoshoot circulated on social media.

Stunned reactions were seen on social media, as it’s “unusual” for a football coach to do magazine shoots of this nature.

Mokwena is a former football player, manager, and is the fifth media personality to be featured in the Nounouche online magazine.


Apart from being a coach, he oversees the Rhulani Mokwena Foundation.

The Foundation’s principal mission is to use football to further other socially beneficial sustainable development objectives. The foundation has mentored young coaches since it was founded. As a means of advancing gender equality, it is dedicated to mentoring female coaches.

See reactions below:

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author

Latest Celebrity News

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.