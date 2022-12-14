Mamelodi Sundowns coach ‘sexy’ pics cause a stir

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has caused a stir on social media after sexy photos from his photoshoot circulated on social media.

Stunned reactions were seen on social media, as it’s “unusual” for a football coach to do magazine shoots of this nature.

Mokwena is a former football player, manager, and is the fifth media personality to be featured in the Nounouche online magazine.

Apart from being a coach, he oversees the Rhulani Mokwena Foundation.

The Foundation’s principal mission is to use football to further other socially beneficial sustainable development objectives. The foundation has mentored young coaches since it was founded. As a means of advancing gender equality, it is dedicated to mentoring female coaches.

This is very unusual for a football coach 😳 pic.twitter.com/wTDVS8tcXn — Banele Pikwa (@BanzaRP) December 12, 2022

See reactions below:

I love Rhulani mina but this is disappointing. Where has he seen a coach do this. He wants to be superstar. He competes with players for limelight. — Junior “Fakimali” Khanye (@NoContextKhanye) December 12, 2022

What’s wrong with him doing this? He’s good looking, has a great body, he’s young and he’s NOT a spiritual leader. We need to stop policing people, if he’s comfortable with it, LEAVE HIM ALONE!!!!! — Lutsandvo LweNkhosi (@masiya7575) December 13, 2022

This has some bad bitch vibes pic.twitter.com/q7pJVZewAg — ~SiYa (@__X5B) December 13, 2022

Lol for you it's unusual. ESPN and other sports mags do this every month for international sports persons. Kanti nihlala kuphi? This approach is the bedrock of sports endorsements. Kanti kahle kahle niphila kumuphi umhlaba? — ThunkAboutIt (@EdibleBloke) December 13, 2022

