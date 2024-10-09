Mampho Brescia excited to be on screen after end of ‘Isibaya’

Former Isibaya actress Mampho Brescia is making a return on the small screens on a Showmax Original Soft Life.

Brescia, who gained popularity on Mzansi Magic’s Isibaya, where she played Iris Zungu, will play the character of the morally corrupt Zam.

Zam will be Brescia’s meatiest role since Isibaya ended eight years ago. Iris Zungu was Mpiyakhe’s youngest, urban and glamorous wife. Unlike the other wives, Iris lived in the city, loved the finer things in life and could not be bothered with village life.

“I am so excited about being on the small screen again and connecting with the South African audience. And I am also excited that Soft Life is going to be on Showmax. I feel like the platform is so representative of Africa as a continent and the diversity that is our nation,” said Brescia.

Role is helping assert her femininity

The actress said the description of Zam piqued her interest. She then realised that she is a woman who has found herself in a world that has been controlled by men. And so she is asserting her femininity and her role as someone that’s powerful and will not be controlled.

“There’s been this need for women in particular to have a soft life. But how to get that soft life has just been twisted, especially with the erosion of the family unit.

“There is this quote I once saw which reads: ‘We’re all whores.’ [all genders]. It just depends on what part of you you’re selling. Whether you’re selling your soul, body or mind.

“ We’ve all found ourselves in a race where everybody is selling something in exchange for that soft life. For me, the quote is also a reminder not to judge the character based on my personal beliefs. But to give her the right to live her truth.”

