Mampintsha praised for being a creative by industry friends

Loved ones at the memorial service of the late member of Gqom group Big Nuz Mandlenkosi “Mampintsha” Maphumulo praised him for his creative flair. The memorial service took place on Thursday at the Ethekwini Community Church in Durban. Family, friends, and industry friends gathered together to celebrate the life of Mampintsha.

His friends, Afrotainment boss DJ Tira and the only surviving member of Big Nuz, Mzi “Danger” Tshomela, paid a tribute to their late friend and group member, and described him as someone who was creative.

“I never thought I would be this heartbroken, our sister Babes Wodumo needs to take her rightful place at the top. By working hard I know that Babes can go back to the top, we need to focus and work hard, you need to get out of your comfort zone and work hard for [baby] Sponge.”

Tira said as Mampintsha’s friends they need to make sure that everything that he loved and worked hard for will continue regardless of him being no more. he added that Mampintsha taught him to believe in everything that he does.

“Mampintsha was creative in everything that he did, he had a talent for coming up with a lot of unique things, even his wife’s name. Danger and Mampintsha (Big Nuz) as a group were able to make a comeback after 10 years and still be at the top of the music game,” said Tira.

A distraught Danger, who is the only member of Big Nuz still alive, said all three members of the group did not like talking too much, but loved being in the studio and doing music. Another member of Big Nuz, Sibusiso “R Mashesha” Khomo, passed away in August 2015 after battling ill health.

“I’m very grateful for the support that everyone has given us, even though it’s very painful that they (Mampintsha and R-Mashesha) have left me alone. The legacy of Big Nuz will not perish, but we will grow it to be the Big Nuz empire, because it’s for the people,” said Danger.

The funeral will take place on Friday at Durban’s International Convention Centre (ICC). Maphumulo died last Saturday in hospital, where he was admitted after suffering a minor stroke earlier last week.

Also Read: Watch: Mandlenkosi Mampintsha Maphumulo’s memorial service

Big Nuz member Mampintsha to be buried on Friday

Big Nuz member Mampintsha has died

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author