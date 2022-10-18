Masandi bags two Crown Gospel Awards’ nominations

Former Uzalo actor Sandile Mfusi has received a double nomination at the 2022 Crown Gospel Awards for his album Kaleidoscope.

Masandi, as he is popularly known in the industry, is nominated in the Best Newcomer category and Best Gospel Video category for his hit song Ithemba.

He said the transition from afro-pop to gospel has been an important step after surviving a car accident that left him temporarily paralysed for more than three months.

“The type of music I make now is more meaningful and has more substance than before. When I’m within my creative process, I go a bit deeper than I used to. The aim is to convey a message that moves the listener both emotionally and spiritually,” said Mfusi.

He said he pleaded with God to save his life and only fully committed to the genre in 2021, which he believes brought more blessings to him, including a role on Uzalo.

Mfusi was playing the character of Kwanda Buthelezi on Uzalo, a drug dealer disguised as a businessman who ended up in jail for his evil deeds.

“Winning these awards would mean a lot to me. It would mean a recognition of this gift that God has given me, and that my music is making an impact, and that I am on the right path,” he said.

Mfusi plans to release a single and EP in March 2023. The awards will be hosted at the Durban International Convention Centre in KwaZulu-Natal on November 27.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author