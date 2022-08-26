Master KG’s ‘Waya Waya’ sends social media on dance craze

South African musician and record producer Kgaogelo ‘Master KG’ Moagi has gone global again with people all over the world dancing to his 2018 hit song Waya Waya.

But this new dance challenge resembles an acrobatic show.

Taking to social media, Master KG shared a series of videos of people all over the world doing the complicated moves.

Two years ago, Master KG made waves globally with people participating in a challenge set to his his other hit song Jerusalema.

“Here we go again, another challenge going crazy on Tik Tok let’s go,” he wrote.

You mean to tell me Master KG's Waya Waya might soon trend globally like Jerusalema with that dance challenge? 😂😂🔥 — Crystal Skies 📿 (@Tebo_Motebejane) August 25, 2022

Honestly I love this for Master KG cos here in SA he actually doesn’t get appreciated as much as he should https://t.co/Wq10x8YwEj — Grace (@_GraceZA) August 25, 2022

At this rate Master KG might replace me as the biggest celebrity in the country. — Collen (@Collen_KM) August 26, 2022

I remember watching Master KG performing this song in 2018 and it's blowing up now. Wow! https://t.co/CiNZ4mvH9X — Son of Elon Musk (@Stina_SA) August 25, 2022

Everyone was quiet since this song dropped, watch how they'll crawl out of their holes and say Master KG owes them! Success sometimes is a curse. — MDUDUZI KUNENE🇷🇺🇿🇦 (@Pharaoh_RSA) August 25, 2022

https://twitter.com/M_arthur_M/status/1562872145381715969?s=20&t=jO41PBNpkwhelToLP0uwhQ

