Master KG’s ‘Waya Waya’ sends social media on dance craze

By Mbalenhle Zuma

South African musician and record producer Kgaogelo ‘Master KG’ Moagi has gone global again with people all over the world dancing to his 2018 hit song Waya Waya.

But this new dance challenge resembles an acrobatic show.

Taking to social media, Master KG shared a series of videos of people all over the world doing the complicated moves.

Two years ago, Master KG made waves globally with people participating in a challenge set to his his other hit song Jerusalema.

“Here we go again, another challenge going crazy on Tik Tok let’s go,” he wrote.

https://twitter.com/M_arthur_M/status/1562872145381715969?s=20&amp;t=jO41PBNpkwhelToLP0uwhQ

