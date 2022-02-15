Mcineka’s entrepreneurial spirit lives on in Soweto

Johannesburg – The entertainment industry continues to be enveloped by a dark cloud of death.

On Monday, the owner of Soweto’s first shisanyama (braai and chill place),

Andries “Panyaza” Mcineka, died after a long illness. His son Siyabonga Mcineka described his dad, who was also a photojournalist, as a peaceful man who loved his community.

“Although he was no longer running the business, he was very instrumental in the operation of the business,” said Siyabonga.

Barbara Khuluse, a neighbour and former colleague, also spoke highly of Mcineka, saying he was strict.

“We worked together at City Press [newspaper] where I was a PA to the editor. He didn’t like it when people got too familiar with him, but as time went on, we became good friends,” said Khuluse, adding that Mcineka always spoke his mind.

She added that the businessman was a loving and friendly person who always went out of his way to offer help where needed. He also cared for and loved his family, said Khuluse.

According to Khuluse, Mcineka covered many gangster funerals but got tired of the beat because it was exposing him to danger.

“When he retired, I asked him why so early, he said he was tired of chasing after thugs with a camera.”

It was his retirement that gave birth to his shisanyama business, which he started in Rockville.

“He loved his job and he was passionate about his business. I wish the family could serve shisanyama at his funeral,” said Khuluse.

