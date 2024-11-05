Media personality Pearl Thusi ready for the Roast

Actress, DJ and media personality Pearl Thusi is about to face the ultimate test in the Comedy Central Roast of Pearl Thusi. It is set to be a spicy and entertaining affair, combining her bold personality and the ruthless humour that has become a hallmark of the roasts.

In the hot seat

Thusi will make a return to the Roast as the roastee and says she is looking forward to having fun. She is no stranger to the spotlight, but now she will be stepping into the hot seat, ready to handle whatever her fellow celebrities throw at her.

Known for her unapologetic nature, Thusi has made headlines throughout her career, from her roles in international productions such as Queen Sono to breaking the internet with her daring fashion choices.

The Roast will cover her career highs, controversial moments and everything in between, with the added flavour of her recent ventures, like her reality show The Real Black Pearl.

Bringing the A-game

“After many years in the entertainment industry, I am no stranger to pressure. I am fully prepared to handle whatever the Roasters throw at me. So, believe me when I say I will bring my A-game for this one. If the Roasters think they will get me to squirm, they have another thing coming, “said Thusi.

Monde Twala, the senior vice president and general manager at Paramount Africa and lead at BET International, said: “Pearl Thusi is one of South Africa’s rare and precious gems, who has illuminated our screens and airwaves with her radiant presence and style. But, as we know, in the world of Comedy Central roasts, when celebrities’ claws are bared and the knives come out, nothing and no one is sacred.”

Filming of the Comedy Central Roast of Pearl Thusi will take place on Thursday, 21 November, at The Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City, in Johannesburg.

