Metro FM parts ways with Mo G

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Metro FM dismiss Mo G

The SABC(South African Broadcasting Corporation) has parted ways with Mr. Mpho Madise also known as Mo G. This comes after the termination of his contract, due to a material breach of contract.

In a statement the Metro FM manager Ms. Kina Nhlengathwa said: “Metro FM will communicate in due course of who will take over the show and a big thank you to the team that has held the fort during this period.”

