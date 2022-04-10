Mhlongo throttles producer on set

Imbewu actress Brenda Mhlongo is in hot water. This is after the 42-year-old, who plays the role of KaMadonsela in the telenovela had a meltdown on set and allegedly choked one of the show’s producers.

According to sources who witnessed the drama, Mhlongo jumped on the producer and throttled her while she screamed for help.

The sources say when Mhlongo was asked why she did it, she said that she “got too much into her character and the dlozi took over”.

One source, who did not want to be named to protect his job, told Sunday World that it was bound to happen because the conditions the actors are working under are toxic. The source said there has been a lot of tension on set since the new management of the show took over.

“The new management brought with them very rude and unprofessional crew members who are treating actors and other people like crap. Many people have been on depression pills since the new management took over. The work environment is no longer enjoyable, and people are scared to talk because they do not want to be fired as the new management does not like to be challenged.”

Last year, lead actors and some crew members were fired en masse including Fundiswa Zwane, Phindile Gwala, Nkanyiso Mchunu and Buhle Samuels.

The television drama series is the brainchild of Duma Ka Ndlovu, executive producers Anant Singh and Leleti Khumalo. E.tv spokesperson Bennum van Jaarsveld downplayed the incident.

“She went into a real trance and she had to be calmed down by the producer. They had to stop shooting so that she could come back,” he said.

Mhlongo did not respond to questions.

