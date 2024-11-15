Mia le Roux withdraws from Miss Universe pageant due to health reasons

Miss South Africa 2024, Mia le Roux, has withdrawn from the Miss Universe pageant taking place in Mexico City on Saturday. The 11th hour withdrawal means South Africa will not be represented at the prestigious beauty pageant.

News of Le Roux’s withdrawal was announced in a statement issued by the Miss South Africa Organization on Friday.

Showed incredible courage

“Mia has shown incredible courage and grace throughout this difficult period. Her health and well-being are our utmost priority, and we stand by her side, dedicated to ensuring she regains her strength and returns to full health. Our hearts are with her as she takes the necessary steps forward,” said the organisation.

Le Roux thanked South Africans for their support while she was still participating in the Miss Universe pageant.

“Making this decision has been incredibly challenging, knowing the dreams and hopes that have been placed upon me. However, I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to focus on my health and recovery so that I may continue to serve my country with full strength,” said Le Roux.

Le Roux was crowned at the 66th pageant finale held at the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria in August.

Hailing from Cape Town, the 28-year-old Le Roux, in her acceptance speech, said the victory was an honour that filled her with immense pride and gratitude. She said she was deeply touched by the trust and confidence that South Africa has placed in her.

“As a little girl, I never would have thought that someone like me could become Miss South Africa. It is extremely powerful what this could mean to other little girls—that even if you have something that makes you different, you still can achieve your dreams with determination and hard work.”

Le Roux was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at the age of one. However, with a strong support system, she was given the gift of hearing when she received a cochlear implant when she was two years old.

