Minnie Dlamini opens new premium lifestyle venue in Pretoria

Media personality Minenhle “Minnie” Dlamini has ventured into business and will be opening a new premium lifestyle venue in Pretoria.

Minnie has acquired part-ownership of her new business venture, The Mansion, a Centurion-based restaurant and nightclub that targets a young affluent African market.

Ranging from hip-hop to amapiano and R&B, the venue, which will be open seven days a week, will host a series of themed party nights from Thursday to Sunday.

“We are here to create an unforgettable experience for an ever-changing young emerging market,” said Minnie.

“Curated with just the right balance of great food, flawless service, and a fresh offering of the coolest music right now, we plan to take the scene by storm. My team and I are ecstatic about this new exciting venture and can’t wait to share it with you this summer.”

Minnie has also announced that Homeground, a Mzansi Magic sports show, she host with Lungile Radu is coming to an end.

The show’s last episode will air on Monday next week after five years of being part of the Mzansi Magic team.

