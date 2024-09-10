Miss SA 2020 Thato Mosehle, husband expecting baby boy

Medical doctor and Miss South Africa 2020 first runner-up Thato Mosehle and her husband Frans Maruma have shared that they are expecting a baby boy.

Mosehle and her better half shared the news of their pregnancy a week ago. And over the weekend they had a baby shower and a gender reveal.

Gushed over baby shower, hubby

“What a beautiful day it was showering our sunshine. We are so blessed to have a community of love all around us. The 7th of September was also my husband’s birthday, he said he could not have asked for a better gift. Thank you to everyone who contributed to making the day unforgettable,” wrote Mosehle.

Mosehle announced that she was officially off the market in 2021 when she got engaged. In September 2022 Mosehle celebrated her bridal shower with close friends. The 27-year-old medic said she felt blessed and overwhelmed. She explained how excited she was as the countdown to the big day began, and how she could not wait to become Mrs M.

A few celebrities congratulated the model on her wedding day. They included Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida and Miss South Africa 2010 Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala

Still going strong

Mosehle, who is also the Miss Supranational 2020 runner-up, took to social media to reflect on her marriage. She penned a heartfelt message. "I made a lifelong commitment to the kindest and sweetest man ever. He leads from Godly principles and loves so gently. I'm truly blessed to call him my husband for FOREVER, I love him so much," she wrote.

Last year the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary at Nambiti Hills Private Game Experience in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal. The beauty queen has shared in the past that she prefers to keep her love life private. She met her husband through work, and they started dating in 2018.

