Mo Setumo on playing Tshedi on ‘The Wife’

Actress Motsoaledi “Mo” Setumo, who plays the role of Tshedi on Showmax’s telenovela The Wife, says in reality people should be able to go with who they really love.

Her much-talked-about character has proven to be a snake, who would do anything to be the next in line to be the regent of the family.

In previous episodes, Tshedi planted a secret camera in order to release a sex tape to tarnish Naledi’s reputation.

Setumo is the loyal older daughter of Kgosi, and Naledi’s older sister. Tshedi was never as smart as Naledi from an early age, and Naledi is evidently Kgosi’s favourite.

Setumo, in a wide ranging interview, said what makes her character interesting is the fact that Tshedi is layered, she’s always scheming and you never know what she has up her sleeve.

“I hope no one relates to my character because if you do, and you’re an older sister, then you’re a problem. Tshedi is a problem for Naledi, for her dad and so I hope you don’t relate,” she said.

Setumo added that there are many people in real life who are like Tshedi, but won’t reveal names and expose people.

“You know how parents always make the older siblings feel like they are the parents and the youngest are the favourite ones. Parents need to start loving their children the same and treat them equally. That way, they won’t have a Tshedi situation.”

The actress said she finds the character Ntsika, who is the youngest Zulu brother, rather interesting.

She added that she does not believe Sefako is a better suitor for Naledi, because if she marries Sefako, then Tshedi won’t get what she wants.

“I also think people should be able to go with who they really love. They shouldn’t be told who to love. So, Naledi should go with who she loves, and that’s Mo speaking.”

