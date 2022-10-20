Mome Mahlangu expresses how Tall A$$ Mo survived the storm

Reality television star Mome Mahlangu has opened up about how she supported her husband Mongezi Tall A$$ Mahlangu when he was falsely accused of rape.

In 2018 her husband Mahlangu was accused of sexually assaulting model Lerato Moloi while working on a television production in Paarl in the Western Cape.

In 2020 Moloi spoke out about the alleged incident on social media, which led to Mahlangu suffering the consequences of cancel culture.

In a statement issued by Mahlangu he said after two years a Court of law concluded and eventually confirmed that Moloi made false claims and that her allegations were ‘poorly fabricated’ and that she was a ‘dishonest and unreliable witness’.

Taking to social media Mome reminisced about how she told her husband they were going to survive the storm.

“He said no one wants me to speak I might as well shut myself down, I said don’t be a coward you don’t want to die a loser after all the hard work we put in your life. Just pray for strength for God to keep you healthy and give you the clarity of why you and one day when you are healed God will make a way for you to speak and get paid for it,” she wrote.

