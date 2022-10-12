Moshe Ndiki puts hope on surrogacy as he yearns for a child

Media personality Moshe Ndiki is asking the Joburg High Court to make the surrogate motherhood agreement he signed with a married couple an order of the court.

In the court papers which we have seen, the Gomora actor, who plays a teacher Andile Faku in the Mzansi Magic telenovela, said he has an agreement with the couple, known to Sunday World, to help him bring his bundle of joy to the world.

Ndiki, who is divorced from husband Phelo Bala after two years of marriage, said he is a South African citizen who will remain in the country for the indefinite future to raise the child, subject to the political and socio-economic climate.

“It has always been my wish and intention to have children of my own. I am a single male commissioning parent and I have not met a life partner with whom I am able to co-parent children with,” read the court papers.

“Surrogacy is the only possible means available for me to have children genetically related to me. I also do not wish to delay the opportunity of becoming a parent until such time that I meet a suitable life partner.”

Ndiki further said the surrogate mother has been medically screened to confirm her ability to gestate another pregnancy without any foreseeable risks of complications arising.

The court papers read further: “[Name withheld] has undergone one natural vaginal delivery with her own child. She delivered her child at full term, without complications.”

He said the doctor who examined the woman confirmed that she can gestate a single or twin pregnancy without any foreseeable risks arising to her health or that of the foetus.

“It is my preference to only have one embryo transferred into uterus at a time and thus not to have twins. [Names withheld] and I intend to commence with the artificial fertilisation procedure as soon as this honourable court confirms our surrogate motherhood agreement as is prayed for in our notice of motion.”

Ndiki, who publicly spoke about his desire to have a child via surrogacy, said the couple has agreed to help him deliver the child without any commercial benefits because of his friendship with the woman.

He also said the woman has undergone a psychological assessment to confirm her suitability and competency to assist him as his surrogate mother and has been declared to be a suitable and competent person to assist him in such.

He added that the woman has a clear understanding of her role as a surrogate mother and there were no concerns of her becoming bonded to the child or the children to be born from the surrogate motherhood agreement.

Ndiki further said the woman wished the child or the children to be handed directly to him after birth. “I am very comfortable that my direct involvement with the baby will end there and that going forward, I will just be like every other aunty in his/her life. I won’t feel sad because it is not my baby.”

Ndiki said he is in a good financial position to take care of the child or children as he is making about over R200 000 a month, adding that he has sufficient life cover of which the child/children will be a beneficiary if he dies.

“I enjoy a considerable amount of flexibility within my own businesses, and I will be able to take care of all of the needs of my child/ren.” read the papers.

Ndiki failed to respond to written questions.

