Mphowabadimo still hurting after burying her mother

Sangoma and Big Brother Mzansi season three winner Michelle Dimpho Mvundla, popularly known as Mphowabadimo, has shared heartbreaking news.

Mphowabadimo revealed on social media on Sunday that her mother passed away on August 6.

Elizabeth Mvundla passed away earlier this month following a period of illness, according to a statement from the family.

She was laid to rest on Friday.

The family also expressed gratitude to everyone who helped them through their trying times.

The sun will rise again

“Losing a mother is a pain that cannot be described in words,” said the family in a statement.

“It is virtually impossible to move on from the memory of losing the woman who sacrificed happiness in her own life so that you could have a better one.

“Although right now our hearts are heavy with pain indescribable, we are hopeful that the sun will rise again, and we will learn to live with the pain of losing our mother.”

Mphowabadimo announced in October 2023 that she intended to branch out into music. “Oh man, I am so excited to be sharing this news; it has been a long journey,” she said at the time.

Passion for music

“For such a long time, I have been wanting to speak about this. I can finally tell you guys that I will be releasing my first single in November.”

She shared that she has a passion for music and has always had an interest in the craft

The reality TV star added that she has been spending time in studio trying to understand the craft and perfecting it.

“I have been immersing myself in this new environment. I am just so happy that it finally gets to come out. Right now, my biggest worry is how all of you will receive it.

“I am so excited and nervous at the same time; I just cannot wait anymore.”

Also Read: BBMzansi winner Mphowabadimo ventures into music

Threatened Mphowabadimo seeks legal advice on past relationship

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content