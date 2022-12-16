Mr Music and Kalawa Records reach end of the road

South African Idols season 16 runner-up Lungisani “Mr Music” Mthethwa has bid farewell to his record stable Kalawa Jazmee Records.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born muso issued a statement recently saying his contract with Kalawa has ended.

“I am no longer signed as an artist to Dangerous Combination Crew Records t/a Kalawa Jazmee Records as of 13 December 2022. I refer to the artist agreement concluded between me [Mr Music] and Dangerous Combination Crew Records t/a Kalawa Jazmee Records on 25 January 2021,” he said in a statement.

“I have fulfilled my minimum commitment in terms of the agreement, and I am free to enter into any third-party agreement for the sale, exploitation and or distribution of future recordings.”

The award-winning musician expressed his gratitude to Kalawa.

“I am grateful for the opportunity of working with Dangerous Combination Crew Records

t/a Kalawa Jazmee Records.”

Kalawa Jazmee Records is owned by legendary DJ Oskido and it has signed popular musicians including DJ Zinhle, AB Crazy, Alska and Brandon Dhludhlu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lungisani Mthethwa (@mr.music__sa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lungisani Mthethwa (@mr.music__sa)



For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author