Mr Universe SA Qeqe desperate for funds to attend pageant

Mr Universe International SA 2024, Mawande Qeqe, 39, is pleading with good Samaritans to pay for his trip to Panama in America.

Qeqe is originally from Cradock in the Eastern Cape. And he has been chosen for the 3rd time to represent South Africa at this pageant

Sunday World understands that everything was fine until he was dropped by his sponsor at the last minute. As a result, he has no money for flight tickets.

R35, 000 needed

“He needs about R35, 000 for a return flight ticket. Otherwise all other expenses such as accommodation and food, have been paid for,” his manager, Vuyiseka Mpeqeka told Sunday World.

Sunday World has seen the invitation letter. And according to this correspondence, the competition has already begun.

“We would like to extend a cordial invitation to Mr Mawande Qeqe, who is an official representative of South African Republic delegation in the 8th edition of Mister Universe International 2024,” the letter reads in part.

Mister Universe International has also announced on their social pages that he is one of the contestants.

“This is the last chance for him. He was supposed to attend in 2022 or 2023, but something always blocks him. Last year he had a car accident, and he had to cancel the trip.

“He was considered again this year, but on condition that he makes sure that he participates. Otherwise, he will never be part of this competition again. He’s worked so hard, and we believe this is his breakthrough,” said Vuyiseka.

Main event this Friday

“The main event is on Friday, 8 November, and Saturday, 9 November. Fortunately, I’ve been talking to the planners, and they’ve been understanding. They’ve already announced that South Africa will be participating. So if he doesn’t show up, it’d also reflect badly on them. He has already missed one photoshoot, but they promised to arrange another one just for him,” she explained.

She said they approached local municipalities as well as the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie. However, they could not get help.

According to the invitation letter, he should have left for America on November 4. And return back to South Africa on Sunday, 10 November.

Good Samaritans can deposit the money into the banking account:

Bank: Nedbank

Account name: Olwami Uloyiso Heritage Village.

Account type: Current Account

Account Number: 1226610439

Branch Code: 198765

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content