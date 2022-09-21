E-edition
Mthandazo Gatya thrills John Legend with TikTok ‘duet’

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Mthanadzi Gatya

South African singer Mthandazo Gatya has received a big round of applause from American musician John Legend for his “duet” Nervous which he performed on TikTok.

Gatya, who grew up in Weilers Farm in Gauteng, added some isiZulu spice when he remixed his original song Ujabule, meshing the tunes beautifully, which also attracted the attention of legendary DJ Black Coffee, who gave his nod.

The muso got his break in the music industry during the Covid-19 hard lockdown in 2020. His song was featured on the top 10 charts of some top radio stations locally.

The Senzeni hitmaker wrote on social media that his “duet” with John Legend was a reintroduction of himself.

“I’d be ungrateful if I said people have been sleeping on me. I dropped this song during lockdown, [it] became big but [I] couldn’t promote it so people know the face, it’s on 2X platinum because of them. Grateful,” he wrote.

