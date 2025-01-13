Mthandeni SK: Where’s my new car? 

The management of top maskandi artist Mthandeni “SK” Manqele wants the country’s biggest radio station Ukhozi FM to provide answers about when he will receive his prize, a brand new VW Polo Vivo, for winning their song of the year competition.

The radio station announced the prize during their Ingoma Ehlukanisa uNyaka campaign last year.

“A winning song will win a brand new car,” said Ukhozi FM on their poster, displaying a photo of the car.

But Sunday World can reveal that Mthandeni, the winner of the competition has not received the car.

In fact, Ukhozi FM has repeatedly failed to confirm if Manqele will ever get the wheels.

Mthandeni’s mana-ger Simphiwe Masondo told Sunday World that Ukhozi FM had gone quiet.

“I can confirm that Mthandeni hasn’t received the car. There’s been no communication from Ukhozi FM and we’ve been patiently waiting. Ten days have lapsed already and we’re wondering what could be the cause for this delay. We’ve waited enough and we’re now going to start making inquiries. We need to know the delivery date of the car,” said Masondo.

“Perhaps I must explain that Mthandeni is not desperate for a car but Ukhozi FM must do the right thing and keep its promise,” said Masondo.

He said winning this competition is a big deal for Mthandeni and his fans. “Mthandeni’s song, Gucci, was big, it’s still big, no wonder it won the competition. In fact, his previous song, Paris, was also big and should have won but politics took over. Nonetheless, we are grateful that justice prevailed,” he said.

On December 31, 2024, Mthandeni’s song, Gucci was announced on Ukhozi FM as the winner of Ingoma Ehlukanisa uNyaka competition.

His song received more than 900 000 votes and each sms was charged at R1.50.

The head of communications at SABC Mmoni Seapolelo did not respond to repeated enquiries over Mthandeni’s wheels.

In previous years, winners of this competition, including Senzo “Ntencane” Zondi, Khuzani Mpungose, and Hlosiwe “DJ Hlo” Mthalane, received nothing.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content