MTV offers Bujy a chance to heal and redeem himself 

Despite a dark cloud hanging over his head following the assault drama with media personality Boity Thulo, Bujy Bikwa has scored an opportunity to redeem himself on MTV’s docu-series What Makes A Man.

Bujy grabbed the headlines recently after he threw a bottle at Boity’s face during an altercation at a hotel in Midrand. He was arrested and spent a weekend in police custody.

Bujy will feature in What Makes a Man as a guest, not as the host of the show, where he is expected to discuss his experience with gender-based violence-related matters.

The announcement drew mixed reaction with some people on social media congratulating the former YFM DJ while others lashed out at him for the assault on Boity.

DNA, which handles MTV PR, confirmed that Bujy is featured on the docu-series. “The show is hosted by Ayanda Makayi who speaks to different contributors around the country. And yes, Bujy is interviewed on one of the episodes,” said Monare Matema, public relations officer at DNA.

A source close to production said whether Bujy is hosting the show or not, taking part in the docu-series will help him clean up his dented image. “It will also help him to heal,” said the source.

The show is scheduled to air on March 1 on MTV.

