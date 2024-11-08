Musa Khawula apologises to Ze and Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula has finally issued an apology to Ze Nxumalo and his wife Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo.

This comes after reports emerged on Thursday that Khawula was facing another warrant of arrest for defying a court order. The matter is for the defamatory remarks he made against businessman Ze, alleging that he cheated on his wife.

In the court order, Khawula was ordered to apologise and retract his statement, which he failed to do. He was also told to never make mention of the couple on his social media platforms.

Full apology on his X account

Taking to his X account on Friday, he apologised for his defamatory comments he made on his posts about the couple.

“Askies hle Zesimdumise Nxumalo for saying you cheated on your wife Dr Tamaryn Green with Lebo Mokoena. That was so wrong of me, how dare I. Will you please ensure that your wife gets this as well. Oh what a kind man, God bless you,” wrote Khawula .

Khawula also empahsised that the couple did not have to worry about the posts on X that they refer to in the court order.

Apologised for posting cheating allegations

“I deleted those on the 14th October 2024 when one of your friends called and begged me endlessly to take the tweets down because I’m stressing your pregnant wife and she crying day and night (ask your gay friend, he would know about all of this) from the goodness of my heart.

“Guess what? I’m such a cheapskate. I took the money, went and got drunk on cheap alcohol and then deleted all of them. They were also willing to pay me to issue an apology but I did no’ wanna do it. So I refused and now I just did it for free. Silly me, again, askies neh for saying all those nasty things about you.”

