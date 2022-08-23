E-edition
Musa Khawula opens common assault case against Moshe

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Musa Khawula has opened common assault case with the police against Moshe Ndiki.

Twitter blogger Musa Khawula has opened a case of common assault against actor and television presenter Moshe Ndiki.

This after the physical clash between the two at the White House in Sunninghill on Sunday. The video of the tussle trended on social media.

On Monday, Khawula shared a string of tweets explaining that he was the victim and saying he was compelled to take legal action against Ndiki.

In a statement that Sunday World has seen, Khawula says he was at the White House Lounge with the club’s manager when Ndiki showed up from behind and asked about what he had written about him.

Before he could answer, he alleges in the statement, that Ndiki knocked him to the floor.

Musa Khawula’s police statement on common assault case he filed against Moshe Ndiki.

Attempts to get a comment from Ndiki were unsuccessful as his phone was unanswered.

