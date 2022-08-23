Musa Khawula opens common assault case against Moshe

Twitter blogger Musa Khawula has opened a case of common assault against actor and television presenter Moshe Ndiki.

This after the physical clash between the two at the White House in Sunninghill on Sunday. The video of the tussle trended on social media.

On Monday, Khawula shared a string of tweets explaining that he was the victim and saying he was compelled to take legal action against Ndiki.

In a statement that Sunday World has seen, Khawula says he was at the White House Lounge with the club’s manager when Ndiki showed up from behind and asked about what he had written about him.

Before he could answer, he alleges in the statement, that Ndiki knocked him to the floor.

Attempts to get a comment from Ndiki were unsuccessful as his phone was unanswered.

