Musician Craig Lucas struggles with suicidal thoughts

By Coceka Magubeni
Craig Lucas// IMAGE: Instagram

The Voice Season Two winner Craig Lucas has opened up about having suicidal thoughts, sharing on Instagram that nothing feels good anymore because he is overwhelmed and exhausted.

His post on Instagram comes after he hosted a live concert at the Grand Arena in Cape Town. “We had more than 5 000 of you come and support us, I am grateful. But I feel so empty, I have been feeling like this for weeks now. Nothing feels good anymore,” wrote Lucas.

“I am overwhelmed and exhausted. I must fight suicide almost everyday now, and it is getting harder and harder.”

Lucas revealed that he has managed to stay away from drugs and alcohol for six months but the compulsive thoughts are getting stronger. “I feel like I have let everyone down, like I have wasted everyone’s time and effort – my label, management and collaborators. I am attracting so much negativity into my life at the moment.

“Luckily, after last night’s show I’ll be a little more financially stable and I can start seeing my therapist again. So I will say that I know I will be okay.”

The musician added that someone else will be responsible for his social media accounts while he is on break.

In March 2021, Lucas lost his brother and sister-in-law, Warren and Arlene, who were gunned down at their home. The couple were allegedly shot by a 15-year-old who was later sent for psychiatric evaluation.

 


