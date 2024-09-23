‘Music is not for fainthearted, you need to be headstrong’

Amapiano vocalist Shasha, real name Charmaine Shamiso Mapimbiro, believes she has managed to stay consistent in the music industry by remaining grounded.

Speaking to Sunday World recently during her performance at Windhoek over the weekend, she said she makes sure she has the right people in her corner.

“I have always been grounded, which I believe is the most important thing. When it comes to this industry, you need to know what you want.

“You have to have a proper headstrong… and then understand that in this industry, it is not for the fainthearted.

“You have to be strong, you have to fight, and you have to literally stand your ground,” said Shasha.

With many females entering the amapiano space, she said she likes working with everyone and has no problems with anyone. In her previous album, she said she specifically wanted to work with women.

Working with women

“I have always loved females, and I am looking forward to working with more. I am such a fan Nkosazana Daughter and actually love to work with her. I love her voice; it is beautiful.”

Shasha also added that she believes you need to be headstrong and know what you want, and prayer is the ultimate recipe to success.

In 2023, Shasha made headlines when photos of her in a wedding gown emerged and rumours circulated that she was off the market.

“It was that was so cute the way everyone was going crazy. It was so shocking to even see, and even back home I was on newspapers.

“People really fell for it, but I was just having fun with my friends, but of course, I am not married. It was obviously leading up to my music video.”

