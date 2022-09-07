Nasty C working his way up to America’s hip-hop culture

Los Angeles-based South African rapper Nasty C admits that he may be a big star locally, but in the States he is up-and-coming.

“I feel the most natural way to do that is to reach out to artists of my caliber. I’m big in South Africa, but this side I am an up-and-coming artist,” Nasty C, real name Nsikayesizwe Ngcobo, wrote on social media on Wednesday.

Nasty C, who signed with Universal’s Def Jam Recording label in the US through a joint venture in 2020, shared that he wants to link up with as many artists as possible to finish his album.

The rapper, famous for his Hell No hit, has always told his record label that he wants to establish himself in the States and be a part of the American hip-hop culture, saying his music is mostly inspired by the kind of songs coming out of America.

