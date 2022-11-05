Nelisiwe Sibiya from ‘Durban Gen’ embraces her character

Durban Gen’s lead actress Nelisiwe Sibiya embraces her character’s storyline on the e.tv drama series.

Sibiya, who plays the role of Dr Mbali Mthethwa, has transitioned from being a medical doctor to undergoing a traditional initiation of ubungoma in the show.

The award-winning theatre graduate took to Instagram to share how fond of her character she is.

“If I’d be asked to play this character of Mbali Mthethwa on Durban Gen again, I’ll definitely do it. I’ve been reflecting where I come from and where I am now. Yooooh! I’ve been so emotional and crying, tears of joy,” she said.

“Now this storyline is closer to home. It’s a real story of my late mother owathwasa [who was initiated] and became a sangoma [traditional healer] but later on left ubungoma wakholwa [became a Christian]. That’s the story for another day.”

The actress also revealed that she has grown as she has been writing too.

“This season I got a chance to be one of the storyliners, which is honestly such a big deal for me, because I’ve always wanted to venture into writing and other things. I just wish to thank everyone who is supporting me all the time. I love you guys and I’ll continue making you proud.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nelisiwe Sibiya (@nelisiwe_faith_sibiya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nelisiwe Sibiya (@nelisiwe_faith_sibiya)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author