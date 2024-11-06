Nelisiwe Sibiya returns to TV with compelling role on Scandal!

TV channel e.tv’s daily drama Scandal! is in for an exciting new chapter with Sanda’s arrival, portrayed by actress Nelisiwe Sibiya. Sibiya is well known for her role as Mbali in Durban Gen. This time she will be stepping into a compelling character.

Sibiya will play the role of a baby mama who had disappeared for years And now she will be bringing with her the unresolved issues surrounding Thapelo and their son Khumo.

Intriguing layer to the storyline

Her fierce protective nature as a mother adds an intriguing layer to the storyline. There’s the balance between her strong sense of independence and her desire to reconnect Thapelo with their son. This sets up a power struggle that could shape the emotional core of the plot.

The new dynamic in Scandal! will give viewers plenty of suspense. Especially with the theme of co-parenting and the challenges of redemption.

“Sanda’s character brings strength, independence, and the unyielding spirit of a mother’s love. Determined to keep her son on the right path, she will not allow anything to stand between her and Khumo,” said the show in a statement.

Earlier this year Sibiya was one of the new personalities to join the embattled radio station, Gagasi FM. This followed the exodus of other on-air personalities.

Excited about radio gig

The former Durban Gen actress, who dabbled in radio as a teenager, shared how she was appreciative of this opportunity. She added that Gagasi FM was “an amazing brand to work with”.

“I feel so honoured and grateful to be part of Gagasi. And I hope to grow as a presenter since I’ve done it before at EKfm, which was a community radio station in Tsakane,” she said

The actress, who is also a singer, currently co-hosts the show Shutdown Yomhlaba. She cohosts it with Siphesihle “DJ Sphe Live” Shabalala on Sundays from 6pm to 10pm.

