New ‘Imbewu’ addition Gcina Mkhize turns tables on Zithulele

Former Isibaya actress Gcina Mkhize will on Thursday make her debut on e.tv’s weekday telenovela Imbewu: The Seed, where she will be playing the role of a mad woman who witnessed a fatal accident that nobody thinks anyone saw.

Mkhize, playing the role of Nozinyo, will reveal what she saw on the night of the accident. To prove she is not mistaken, she will show Zithulele his car licence plate as evidence, and try to blackmail him.

Mkhize is well-known for her television roles as Foxy in SABC1 drama series Gaz’lam and as Rhulani in e.tv’s drama series Umlilo. She is also known for her guest starring role as Khanyi on all eight seasons of the Mzansi Magic’s soapie Isibaya, between 2013 and 2021.

