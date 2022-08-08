New me not an old version of myself, shares Katlego Maboe

TV host Katlego Maboe finally made his highly anticipated return to S3’s The Expresso Morning Show after two years off air.

In a sit-down interview with co-host Graeme Richards on Monday morning’s episode, Maboe opened up about his challenges in the past two years, sharing that the new him is certainly not the old version of himself.

“There are certainly elements of the ‘old’ me that remain which I think have stood me in good stead. No matter what has happened to me over the past couple of years, I never want to let go of this desire that I have to be a force of positivity in people’s lives,” said Maboe.

He added that there has been many touch-and-go moments where his self-identity was questioned, but noted that he worked his way through it with the support from friends and family, as well as other people who never gave up on him.

Maboe took time off to focus on personal matters stemming from the allegations of domestic abuse made by his then-partner Monique Muller in 2020, but in January 2022 he was absolved by the court after a protracted legal process.

With everything stripped away from him, Maboe said his darkest moment was the beginning of it all.

“There was a moment when I thought the darkest thoughts. I thought wouldn’t it be better if it was just done. My family wouldn’t have to worry about having to call me every day and deal with me. But, the reason for it all needs to come from somewhere, and, for me, that was Phoenix, he said.

The presenter said the hopes and dreams he has had in the past are still there, but he now has a new perspective, especially on the relationship with his son.

“A lot of people look at the last couple of years and the downside of it. They look at the loss and everything that came with that, but I look at the fact that I have had a solid two-and-a-half years of quality time with my son, and nothing can replace that. Not any amount of money or dream, ambition or achievement could ever replace that.

“I want to show him what the world is about, the importance of connection with human beings, to have empathy and understanding.

“Of course, I would still love to make a mark on the local broadcasting scene, knowing and understanding how important this platform is in shaping the country everyday. There is my passion for music as well, which excites me.”

Maboe added that he missed the genuine love and the warmth when he walked into the studio, saying it felt reciprocated.

“It’s amazing to officially be back. I love that Expresso always has been, remains, and always will be about the South African viewer who chooses to tune in every single day.

“On some level, they [the viewers] depend on this show to give them that starting momentum to the day. It’s the kind of ethos in which I approach this job.”

He said he also missed his fans and went on to thank everyone who prayed for him to be officially back on TV. “I cannot tell you how much this means to me. Here’s to many more feel-good moments.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author