Ngcobo ties the knot with baby mama

Just a few hours after the humiliation of the 4-0 drubbing by Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo wore a huge smile.

That’s because Bafana Bafana international Ngcobo got married to his baby mama at a private traditional wedding in his hometown of Durban last weekend.

It seems Ngcobo was anxious to hear the sound of the final whistle so that he could get on the plane to Durban for his big day.

His team had a bad day in the office.

Before his introduction in the second half they had conceded two silly goals as the rampant Sundowns bedazzled and dumbfounded the Chiefs defence.

Even when Ngcobo was brought on to shake up the defence, his efforts were not good enough as Sundowns rubbing salt into the already gaping wound by adding two more goals.

And while many Chiefs fans were smarting from the heavy defeat and were subjected to a torrent of abuse from opposition fans on Sunday, Ngcobo’s mind was in happy land.

“Njabulo and his baby mama have been seeing each other for a while. She even moved with him to Buccleuch in the Jozi suburbs. She has been there for him way before football made him famous. We are happy for them,” said a source who is close to the player.

Before fame, Ngcobo hustled as a KFC employee in Durban and after being turned down by AmaZulu FC, he soldiered on until Swallows FC gave him a platform.

Ngcobo could not be reached on his cellphone but his business manager, Mondli Nyuswa, confirmed his client has tied the knot.

“It’s a private matter I won’t be able to comment further on. I’m only meeting him after the Richards Bay game because he’s unreachable because he’s in camp in Durban,” said Nyuswa.

Sunday World could not independently verify the identity of Ngcobo’s bride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by njabulo ngcobo (@njabulobulour)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by njabulo ngcobo (@njabulobulour)



