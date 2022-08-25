Nick Cannon to hit double digits in kids department

American television host, actor, and comedian Nick Cannon is about to hit double digits in the kid’s department. Cannon is expecting his tenth child.

The revered thespian, who already has nine children with different women, has impregnated his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell.

Cannon shared the shocking news on social media platforms yesterday. He had fathered two children with Bell already when they broke up recently. The kids are a five-year-old boy and a 19-month-old daughter.

Among his battalion of children, are 11-year-old twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Cannon has another set of twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa and a son with model Alyssa Scott. Unfortunately, his son with the model passed away due to brain cancer. In June this year, he welcomed his son with model Bre Tiesi.

In an interview with People magazine in May, he said he is excited about all his kids.

“Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones. Every day I just wake up excited as a father.”

Tiesi told The Daily Mail that the mothers of Cannon’s children are supportive of one another.

“I feel like everybody is focused on their own family and their own situation and we’re all very supportive and just respect that. Like, ‘That’s your family, this is ours and [if] you need anything, we’re here,” she said.

