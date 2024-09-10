Nkambule moves Crown Gospel Awards from Soweto to Midrand

It has just been over a month since the passing of Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, the founder of the SABC Crown Gospel Awards, and the changes are ringing already.

On Tuesday, Mboakzi-Nkambule’s husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, announced during a press conference that the awards would still take place in Gauteng on November 24.

However, this time the event will be staged at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

In 2023, the annual event took place at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, where the awards celebrated 16 years of grace.

This after Gauteng was chosen as the host province for the 16th installment of the gospel awards ceremony.

“The legacy continues, and we are grateful for the support we have received,” said Nkambule.

“We thank the Gauteng government and sponsors for being supportive since the death of the visionary of the awards, who worked with a very big team.”

Mbokazi-Nkambule was diagnosed with lung cancer in May and passed away at Parklands Hospital in Durban in August.

Mzwakhe Mbuli’s revelations

Seasoned poet and writer Mzwakhe Mbuli announced shortly after Mbokazi-Nkambule’s death that he was the creator of the SABC Crown Gospel Awards.

Mbuli made the revelation a day after Mbokazi-Nkambule’s death was announced.

Despite being “the original founder” of the awards, Mbuli claimed that he had to step aside to focus on other endeavours.

He made these claims in a condolence message to the family of the late Ukhozi FM broadcaster.

“The Crown Gospel Awards are my brainchild, my idea,” Mbuli said at the time.

“But I decided to let Zanele continue with it because she was still honouring the gospel musicians, who were overlooked for the longest time.”

