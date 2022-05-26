Nomzamo Mbatha bags producer and lead role on ‘Shaka Ilembe’

South African actress and businesswoman Nomzamo Mbatha has bagged the executive producer and lead role on the upcoming Shaka Ilembe.

Mbatha will portray Queen Nandi, the mother of Shaka kaSenzangakhona, also known as Shaka Zulu, the founder of the Zulu Kingdom from 1816 to 1828. Queen Nandi was married to Senzangakhona.

MultiChoice and Bomb Productions have announced that production has commenced and filming is under way in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Yolisa Phahle, CEO of general entertainment & connected video at MultiChoice, said: “Being able to bring this important story to the screen with such stellar talent speaks to the heart of MultiChoice’s ongoing commitment and investment in our local entertainment industry.

“We are committed to telling great African stories and this is a proudly African series told through the lens of Africans for the very first time.”

Mbatha said she was honoured to bring Queen Nandi to life, adding that she is fortunate to be part of a project that is much bigger “than ourselves” and to tell the story in her own language.

Angus Gibson, creative director at Bomb Productions, said: “It is a cast with deep talent, it is magical witnessing these performers bring life to characters we only know from the history books.

“When the cast arrives on set, fully dressed in wardrobe and hair from that period, I am blown away.”

The star-studded cast also includes Thembinkosi Mthembu starring as King Dingiswayo, the leader of the Mthethwa clan and well-known for mentoring Zulu general Shaka Zulu. Wiseman Mncube will portray the role of King Zwide.

