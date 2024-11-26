Nota Baloyi freed after serving two weeks of 60-day jail term

After completing just more than two weeks of his 60-day sentence, controversial music executive Nhlamulo Baloyi, better known as Nota, was released from prison.

Baloyi was released from Johannesburg Prison, also referred to as Sun City, on Monday.

Sunday World can exclusively disclose that Baloyi is presently in house detention with high-risk supervision until January 2025.

Baloyi was taken into custody earlier this month while appearing in the Randburg magistrate’s court on a rape case.

After being found guilty of contempt of court, he was imprisoned for a different case involving rapper K.O.

K.O., whose real name is Ntokozo Mdluli, obtained a court order, which Baloyi initially disregarded.

He had first been asked by K.O. to hold off on disclosing information that would link him to the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

Family linked to AKA’s murder

The order, which we have seen, reads in parts: “The Sheriff of the court and the South African Police Service are directed to take the respondent into custody and to deliver the respondent to the Leeuwkop Prison or any other prison within Gauteng for a period of 60 days.”

Following Baloyi’s use of social media to link him to the murder, the SETE hitmaker was granted a court interdict.

Following AKA’s passing on February 10, 2023, Baloyi charged K.O. and his family with orchestrating the superstar’s murder.

He claimed that Siya Mdluli, AKA’s road manager and K.O.’s brother, was there when the multi-award-winning hip-hop artist was shot and killed outside the Wish Restaurant in Durban’s Florida Road.

According to Baloyi, the rapper was shot dead by unidentified assailants who allegedly colluded with Mdluli.

As a result, Baloyi believed they were involved in the killing of AKA.

