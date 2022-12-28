E-edition
Subscribe
Celebrity News

Nota Baloyi suspended from Twitter after body shaming influencer

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Nota Baloyi

Controversial rapper and music executive Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi has been suspended from the social media platform Twitter.

Nota is known for coming after his estranged wife Berita after they separated, with tweets targeting her in many ways. The latest person who has been cyber-attacked by Nota was influencer Paballo Kgware.

Paballo caught fire after Nota made fun of her appearance in the form of body shaming her.


“You’re obese diabetes is terrible take a long walk in the sun every day until you look like you want to make it to 85 at least,” he wrote.

The influencer clapped back at Nota and said he was spewing nonsense under her picture she had posted.

“Go heal, wa tsenwa, Westkoppies e shorta ka wena,” she wrote.

Social media users have since celebrated Nota’s suspension, with some adding that it was long overdue.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest Celebrity News

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.