Nota Baloyi suspended from Twitter after body shaming influencer

Controversial rapper and music executive Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi has been suspended from the social media platform Twitter.

Nota is known for coming after his estranged wife Berita after they separated, with tweets targeting her in many ways. The latest person who has been cyber-attacked by Nota was influencer Paballo Kgware.

Paballo caught fire after Nota made fun of her appearance in the form of body shaming her.

“You’re obese diabetes is terrible take a long walk in the sun every day until you look like you want to make it to 85 at least,” he wrote.

The influencer clapped back at Nota and said he was spewing nonsense under her picture she had posted.

“Go heal, wa tsenwa, Westkoppies e shorta ka wena,” she wrote.

Social media users have since celebrated Nota’s suspension, with some adding that it was long overdue.

Cancel culture is big on cancelling people and yet this man Nota says such to someone unprovoked & carries on with his life with no consequences. Wild thing is the industry folks aren't doing or saying shit. Umuntu uba this vile person to and in society and gets away with it pic.twitter.com/Dqk0neMvWD — Umthwebuli OyiGhost (@ArtInTheMusic) December 27, 2022

This Nota character is a bully of note and dragging his ex wife and his family on this platform really shows you how beyond broken that man is.He needs help and he needs it now.He is just not ok man.. pic.twitter.com/8PbNFQAhHR — Menziwokuhle Mafu🇿🇦 (@MenziwokuhleMa1) December 27, 2022

Ticking bomb….you said about Nota….LOOK YOURSELF IN THE MIRROR pic.twitter.com/hkAw8Ta97S — Siya Mkhize (@Ola_Sergio_B) December 27, 2022

The suspension of Nota is worth celebrating. He really needed to be deplatformed.

One less bully, crossing fingers that the suspension is permanent. — Zanele ka Madiba (@MissMadiba) December 27, 2022

