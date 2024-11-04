‘Nyan Nyan’ presenter Potwana yearns for another season

TV presenter Luyanda Potwana, who hosted SABC1’s most popular and contentious show, Nyan Nyan, is urging for the show to return for another season.

Potwana criticised the broadcaster on social media on Sunday, stating that he was sick of being at a loss for words when people enquired about the return date of the show.

“If it is the end, can we do one last season to properly say goodbye to the 3-million fans who were loyal to the show?” wrote Potwana.

In 2021, Potwana announced on social media that he would be travelling to London to attend the University of London to complete his Bachelor of Science in Psychology studies.

“How do I say goodbye to a city that made me who I am today? A city that introduced me to your lounges every Tuesday at 6pm.

Kodwa ke, okungapheli kuyahlola [nothing really lasts forever],” he wrote on Instagram.

Dream come true

He hinted that he had no back-up plan when he arrived in the City of Gold. Being on television was his biggest dream, and it was not an easy one.

“This is to the 16 years of faith, disappointments, ups and downs, perseverance, dreams, achievements, fulfilments, history, blessings, grace and completion,” he wrote.

He declared at the time that he would cherish the memories of the show.

“I close the Johannesburg chapter a proud man, having fulfilled my dreams. My kids will know that daddy dreamt, daddy believed, daddy soldiered on and daddy achieved.

“What a journey, what a chapter, what an era.”

In November 2021, Potwana announced that he had graduated as a sangoma (traditional healer).

Nyan ‘Nyan presenter officially bows out

