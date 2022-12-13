Oskido rubs shoulders with Idris Elba in Ivory Coast

Award-winning DJ and businessman Oscar “Oskido” Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa was spotted rubbing shoulders with international actor Idris Elba.

Oskido thanked Elba who pulled through to his mobile recording studio in Ivory Coast. He further stated that CANEX Music Factory would be collaborating with Legend Live which would be available in different countries in Africa.

The CANEX Music Factory this year saw over 30 songs recorded from over 200 participating artists.

“Can’t wait to collaborate with other African Vocalists and songwriters to create some gems,” wrote Oskido.

