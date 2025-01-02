Our good and perfect little gift – Ntokozo Mbambo

Congratulations are in order for gospel powerhouse Ntokozo Mbambo, who two days ago shared a picture of a newborn baby’s hand on social media along with a quote from James 1:17.

The Bible verse reads: “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above and comes down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning.”

Mbambo also wrote on Facebook and Instagram: “Our good and perfect little gift. Thank you, Jesus. Mihle Imisebenzi ka Jehovah [God’s work is great].”

She did not provide any specifics in her Instagram post. However, it is evident from her friends’ remarks that she gave birth not long ago.

Congratulations pouring in

The Real Mrs M congratulated Mbambo, writing: “I saw you and hubby [with another lady] at the airport on November 6 doing the penguin walk with your baby bump.

“I wanted to run up to you guys and ask for a picture, but I got scared. Congratulations, mama and papa.”

Congratulations also came from Piara Takay, who posted: “Ntokozo Mbambo, congratulations, mommy, for the little bundle of joy.

“May the blissful presence of the baby increase more blessings upon your lives. God has entrusted you with a good and perfect gift from him.”

Responding to Mbambo’s post, Tembani Ngcobo wrote: “Congratulations to the Mthiya family. Children are a blessing from above. Wishing you a lovely parenting journey ahead.”

Shows cancelled

Mbambo missed multiple shows on November 19, claiming to be ill. It is unclear if her pregnancy had anything to do with those health problems.

Her PR firm, WYZ Media, posted the following at the time: “We confirm that our artist, Ntokozo Mbambo, has recently been booked off for rest.

“She has been committed to attending a number of engagements in the coming weeks; however, she is not in a position to honour them as she takes the time to rest.

“We apologise for the inconvenience, and we request your understanding in this season,” the statement reads.

When Sunday World tried to contact Mbambo and her management, the phone rang without a response. There was also no response to text messages.

