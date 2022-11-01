Outspoken ANC veteran Carl Niehaus officially off the market

Former uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus is officially off the market.

Niehaus, 62, paid lobola for his 27-year-old fiancé Noluthando Mdluli a few weeks after her birthday. Mdluli is a Johannesburg-based model and entrepreneur.

The two met at the Rosebank Mall two years ago where Mdluli was working as a sales assistant at a store.

Niehaus took to social media to share snaps of him, his partner and her family where the ceremony had taken place. “What a beautiful day with my beautiful wife,” he wrote.

What a beautiful day with my beautiful wife! ❤️ @noliemdluli pic.twitter.com/ujGxcLQurL — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) October 30, 2022

