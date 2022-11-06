Outspoken Lady Du sued for her “nepotism” tweets

Popular amapiano songstress Lady Du has been slapped with a half-a-million lawsuit by a Joburg businessman she accused of unduly enabling his artist Musa Keys to win the coveted Record of the Year gong at the South African Music Awards (Samas) held in Sun City in August.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper/

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author