Pabi Cooper’s single creates waves on TikTok ahead of its release

Pabi Cooper’s (Paballo Basetsana Mothapo) single has not even dropped but it’s already making waves on the TikTok platform as fans jump at the opportunity to be part of the trending dance challenge to her beat.

The single Banyana Ke Bafana, which is due for release on Friday, is the first single under her very own record label Cooper ent.

Dropping my first single under my own label , Cooper ent❤️‍🔥😮‍💨🤌🏾 This Friday Eish eish ah ah 🔥🔥🌎 BANYANA KE BAFANAhttps://t.co/m1P5L6UikY pic.twitter.com/93jBAQSvhd — Platinum Girl 🥈 (@cooper_pabi) March 21, 2022

The song features rapper Focalistic, Ch’cco Luudadeejay, and Nobantu Vilakazi.

The Isiphithiphithi hitmaker has recently collaborated with DBN Gogo, Felo Le Tee, and young Stunna on the hit song Bambelela.

See video’s of the challenge on Tik Tok:

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author