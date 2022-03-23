E-edition
Pabi Cooper’s single creates waves on TikTok ahead of its release

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Pabi Cooper Instagram

Pabi Cooper’s (Paballo Basetsana Mothapo) single has not even dropped but it’s already making waves on the TikTok platform as fans jump at the opportunity to be part of the trending dance challenge to her beat.

The single Banyana Ke Bafana, which is due for release on Friday, is the first single under her very own record label Cooper ent.

The song features rapper Focalistic, Ch’cco Luudadeejay, and Nobantu Vilakazi.

The Isiphithiphithi hitmaker has recently collaborated with DBN Gogo, Felo Le Tee, and young Stunna on the hit song Bambelela.

See video’s of the challenge on Tik Tok:

@cooper_pabi

New challenge Alert , SASSA🚨 🔥 my new upcoming single with Focalistic , Chicco , Nobantu ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 Yumbs & LuuDeDeejay on production #SassaChallenge #pabicooper

♬ Banyana ke Bafana – pabi_cooper

@bontle_ba_afrika

My fighters 😤🔥💣 Dc: @tllhogi_m x @kananelo_n_ #fyp #amapiano #viral

♬ Banyana ke Bafana – pabi_cooper

@uncle.waffles

@cooper_pabi ❤️😅

♬ Banyana ke Bafana – pabi_cooper

@khanyisa_jaceni

@cooper_pabi DROP!!! 🤌🏽😩

♬ Banyana ke Bafana – pabi_cooper

